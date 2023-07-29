Delhi Student Murder: 25-Year-Old Was Preparing for Govt Job, Says Family; Accused A 'Stalker'

The 23-year-old victim, Nargis, who was allegedly killed by her cousin for rejecting his marriage proposal, was preparing for government jobs to become financially independent, her family said on Friday.

The 28-year-old accused, Irfan — Nargis’s cousin — lived with the family about five-six years ago, the family said. But he was asked to leave when he allegedly began harassing Nargis.

Irfan and Nargis’s mothers were sisters, making them to be first cousins. The victim was killed with an iron rod inside a park in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Friday.

According to a NDTV report, police said that the murder was a premeditated plan, adding that, Irfan already knew the victim’s schedule and hence planned the murder three days prior. He was aware that she used to pass through the park to reach her stenography classes.

Further, the accused claimed that he took the murder weapon — iron rod — from his house. According to his claims, he had tried to approach the victim on Monday as well, but for some reasons he couldn’t meet her. Police said that they are verifying his claims.

Nargis’ father Suljat, said that she was his only daughter. Other than her, he has two sons. “I want justice for her," he said, “The accused should get strict punishment. We will not forgive him for what he has done."

Irfan, who was from Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya, proposed marriage to Nargis six months ago, her brother Sameer said. However, she reportedly refused to marry him as he was working as a food delivery agent without a permanent job. He felt disappointed and felt that it was tough to find someone to marry him.

Nargis had stopped taking his calls and so in a bid to try and talk to her, he began stalking her.

“He knew that Nargis used to go for steno coaching classes every day. He stalked her for many days and killed her at a park on Friday," said Sameer.

He further said his sister was a bright student who had done her graduation in Hindi honours and was preparing for government job exams.

Sameer added that his father had trained the accused as a mechanic. “When he started harassing my sister, she complained to my father who scolded him and sent him to his native place. He went back to Auraiya about a year and a half ago and started his own work," he said.

However, Irfan’s business did not work, so he returned to Delhi. He started living in the Sangam Vihar area. Supposedly, Irfan was preparing for a job in the army last year but couldn’t qualify, his neighbour Ashfaq said. Following this, the accused started working in a food delivery agency.

Police had received information around noon that a woman was hit on the head with an iron rod by a man in the Vijay Mandal Park in Shivalik A-block of south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, following which he fled the scene. Police said an iron rod was found under a bench near the body.

According to reports, Irfan surrendered to the police hours after committing the act.

This act was condemned by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well, who slammed the condition of law and order in the city. He urged the Home Minister and the Lieutenant Governor to take stringent actions.

(With inputs from PTI)