Shots Fired In Tis Hazari Court After Argument Among Lawyers Over Parking, Chamber; None Injured | WATCH

Lawyers indiscriminately fired in the west wing of Tis Hazari court in Delhi after a brawl over parking and chamber. The incident was followed by a major clash among the lawyers.

The lawyer who opened fire at the court has been identified as Manish Sharma, senior vice president of Tis Hazari court. It is learnt that Manish Sharma had an argument with his secretary Atul Sharma over chamber and parking which led to this incident.

VIDEO | Firing in the premises of Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, following an argument between lawyers. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Note: Audio muted due to abusive language.) pic.twitter.com/DolaG9bQbv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2023

The Bar Council of Delhi Chairman, KK Manan, condemns the incident of firing at Tis Hazari Court premises. He said: “Detailed inquiry into the matter will be undertaken. It will be inquired if the weapons were licensed or not. Even if the weapons were licensed, no lawyer or anyone else can use them like this inside or around court premises."

In a previous incident, at least two people, including a woman, were injured after shots were fired at Delhi’s Saket court. A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested the accused who opened fire in Saket court premises today, according to an ANI.