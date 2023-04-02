CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi To Experience Light Rains on Monday; Mercury Drops Below 15 Deg C

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 22:13 IST

New Delhi, India

The city's maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 30.3 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below the season's average for this time of the year

Delhi recorded a low of 14.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, even as parts of the capital are likely to receive light rainfall and thundershowers on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city’s maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 30.3 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below the season’s average for this time of the year, the weather department said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 96 per cent and 47 per cent, it said.

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy skies with very light rains and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds between the speed range of 30-40 kilometer per hour for Monday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 02, 2023, 22:13 IST
last updated:April 02, 2023, 22:13 IST