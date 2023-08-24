CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi to See Cloudy Skies Over Next Five Days; No Rains Likely: IMD
Delhi to See Cloudy Skies Over Next Five Days; No Rains Likely: IMD

According to the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital settled at 85. (File photo: Twitter.com/jyoti0723)

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, while the minimum temperature stood at 24.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal

The national capital is likely to witness cloudy skies over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

However, no rains have been predicted for this period, it added.

According to the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital settled at 85.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 67 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

Delhi received light to moderate rains on Wednesday which brought the maximum temperature down to 29.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
