Delhi to Witness Cloudy Skies & Light Rain Till Weekend, Yellow Alert Issued for Two Days : IMD

Delhi is likely to get a respite from the heat and witness cloudy skies accompanied by light rain and thundershowers on Wednesday and Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that a generally cloudy sky with drizzle is likely over the national capital till the weekend.

IMD issued a ‘yellow alert’ for two days, Wednesday and Thursday, and said the temperatures are likely to drop over the next few days in Delhi, according to an Indian Express report. “Duststorm/thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and light rain is likely to affect Delhi-NCR. Parts of northwest India may receive heavy rainfall today and tomorrow (Thursday)," IMD said on Wednesday.

Under the influence of a western disturbance over the western Himalayan region, thunderstorms and sporadic rain are likely in northwest India, including Delhi and its surrounding areas over the next two to three days, the IMD added.

The IMD attributed the rainfall to a western disturbance over Iran and the neighbourhood and a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan, in a bulletin issued Wednesday morning. According to the weather agency, these systems are likely to move across northwest India from May 24 to 26.

As per the forecast, the maximum temperature across northwest India is likely to fall by 4 to 6 degrees over the next two days.

The week started with a blistering heatwave that swept parts of the national capital on Monday as the city recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees, the highest recorded so far this year, and four notches above normal, according to the Safdarjung Observatory.

