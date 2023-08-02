Delhi: Traffic Advisory Issued For Commuters Travelling From Ghaziabad to ITO | Check Details

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters travelling from Ghaziabad to Delhi or those using the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and going towards the ITO.

Delhi Traffic Police in a tweet said that the Vikas Marg will be completely blocked in view of a protest at the Nirman Vihar metro station red light. Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters coming from Ghaziabad or by Delhi-Meerut Expressway and going towards ITO to take NH-24.

Those coming from Vivek Vihar have been advised to take Nala Road for ITO, Delhi Traffic Police said.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has beefed up patrolling in the city after an alert was sounded on Tuesday following communal clashes in parts of Haryana, including neighbouring Gurugram.

A senior police officer said the Delhi Police keeps a tab on the incidents in neighbouring states as well as other parts of the country that may have impact on Delhi.

The officer said the force is prepared to respond to any situation arising in the national capital as a result of such incidents in neighbouring areas. Another officer said the force was holding meetings with peace committees. “We are urging them to maintain peace in their areas. Social media monitoring is also being done," news agency PTI quoted the officer as saying.