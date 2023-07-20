'Don't Copy Movies': Delhi Police Fines Man After Woman Sits on Bike Fuel Tank, Hugs Him While Driving

The Delhi Traffic Police slapped a fine of Rs 11,000 on a bike rider who was driving with a woman sitting on a fuel tank and hugging him after a video of them made rounds on the internet.

Taking to Twitter, the traffic police said, “taking cognisance of a viral video wherein the two-wheeler was being driven dangerously, (we have) booked the offender under appropriate sections. A total fine of Rs. 11,000 has been imposed."

“Please don’t copy movies. Drive safe. Be safe," the Delhi traffic police added.

In the video, a man is riding the bike while the woman is sitting of him and hugging him without wearing a helmet.

The rider has been booked for driving without a helmet, without a license and driving dangerously. He is also booked for allowing unauthorised persons to drive.