Delhi: Two DTC Buses Collide, Six Injured

Six people, including the drivers, were injured when two low-floor DTC buses collided with each other in the Sansad Marg area on Wednesday, police here said.

The accident took place near Parliament Street police station.

The police received information regarding the accident around 11.15 am. When they reached the spot, the police found the two damaged Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Hemant Tiwari said.

The injured were taken to hospital and they were later discharged after first aid, he said.

Among the injured were drivers Sandeep Kumar (43) and Sanjay Kumar (48), conductors Jagdeep Singh (30) and Rahul (32) and passengers Rupesh Kumar (31) and Mohammad Tanvir (48), Tiwari said, adding that legal action is being taken.

Visuals of the buses showed the extent of damage suffered by the two vehicles, including broken windshields.

Jagpal Singh, a witness, told PTI Video that the buses collided with each other when their drivers attempted to save a motorcyclist who had taken a sudden turn.

“The speeds of the buses were normal. The damage would have been worse and more passengers injured if the speeds were any higher. With the help of the police, we rescued the drivers and sent them to the hospital."