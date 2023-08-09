Delhi: Unhappy With Her Behaviour, Man Strangulates Wife, Buries Body in Forest; 3 Arrested

As he was unhappy with her “behaviour," a man killed his 31-year-old wife by strangling her in southwest Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area.

Two other people, apart from the husband, assisted in the murder. All the three accused have been arrested.

The woman was strangulated, and her body was dumped into a jungle near Jheel Khurd border, police said on Wednesday.

This came to light, after police received a PCR call of a body in Fatehpur Beri, after which the teams rushed to the spot and took possession of it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary told news agency PTI.

Through surveillance — technical and manual — the movement of an autorickshaw at 1:40 am on Saturday seemed fishy, the police said.

Its route was then tracked, and through the three-wheeler’s registration number, its driver, identified as Arun was apprehended.

Arun identified the deceased as Sweety, the wife of Dharamveer. He confessed that he and his brother-in-laws Dharamveer and Satyavan, both residents of Nangloi, killed Sweety by strangulation near Haryana border and threw the body in the forest.

According to the auto driver, Dharamveer was unhappy with his wife’s behaviour, as she ran from her house for months without a reason.

The parents and the family of the wife stays unknown, as Dharamveer had married her by paying Rs 70,000 to an unidentified woman.

The woman never talked about her parents or family members. She only said that she hailed from Patna in Bihar, police said.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention ) of the India Penal Code has been registered at Fatehpur Beri police station in connection with the murder of the woman, they said.

The three accused have been placed under arrest and the autorickshaw used in the commission of the crime was seized, police said, adding further investigation in the case is in progress, the DCP added.

With PTI inputs