DU Student Stabbed to Death Outside College; Cops Say Accused Misbehaved with His Girlfriend

A 19-year-old student of Delhi University was allegedly stabbed to death outside Aryabhatta College in the national capital on Sunday.

The victim, Nikhil Chauhan, was a first-year student of BA (H) Political Science at the School of Open Learning (SOL).

According to police, one of the SOL students misbehaved with Nikhil’s girlfriend. “Today at about 12:30 pm, that student along with three of his associates met Nikhil outside the college gate and stabbed him on his chest. He was declared brought dead at Charika Palika Hospital in Moti Bagh,” police added.

The accused has been identified and is being traced. The student’s body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem.

Earlier in the day, two women were allegedly shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi’s R K Puram, police said. They said within hours of the incident, the main accused and his associate were arrested.

Police said they received a call around 4.40 am from the victims’ brother stating that his sisters were shot at in Ambedkar Basti. “Acting on information received, our police team reached the spot wherein it was found that two women were shot at and shifted to SJ Hospital, where they died." The deceased were identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29).

Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants were after the victims’ brother and the motive behind the incident seems to be a monetary dispute, the DCP said. ‘The prime accused and his associate were arrested in connection with the incident," he said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police official said.

(With PTI inputs)