CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ajit Pawar NewsDelhi RainGurpatwant Singh PannunUCCMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Delhi University to Begin All Classes from August 16 to Ensure Uniform Academic Calendar
1-MIN READ

Delhi University to Begin All Classes from August 16 to Ensure Uniform Academic Calendar

Published By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 05:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Teachers have appreciated the step, saying scattered semesters were causing issues for teachers as well as students. (Representative Image)

Teachers have appreciated the step, saying scattered semesters were causing issues for teachers as well as students. (Representative Image)

The coronavirus pandemic had disturbed the academic calendar at the varsity which resulted in a break of few days or no break across colleges

The Delhi University (DU) has announced that classes for all programmes will begin on August 16 in an effort to bring uniformity across semesters, news agency PTI reported.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the DU said it has amended previous notifications to give effect to a uniform academic calendar.

The coronavirus pandemic had disturbed the academic calendar at the varsity which resulted in small breaks or no breaks across colleges.

It also impacted the uniformity of semesters as classes for different years were starting at different times.  Teachers had also been demanding one-month compulsory break as “continuous working was impacting their mental health”, the varsity said.

In a notification, the DU said summer vacation for semester I and II will begin on April 29 and August 15, respectively, while for semesters III and IV, the vacation started from May 30 to August 15. The summer vacation for V, VI, VII and VIII semesters started on May 27, and the classes will start on August 16.

Teachers have appreciated the step, saying scattered semesters were causing issues for teachers as well as students.

“As we all know the scattered semesters were causing many issues in all colleges, both for students and teachers. The National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) had been consistently raising the demand to undo this anomaly. The university has finally accepted the rationale and now all semesters will start from August 16. So July 21 to August 15 will be common summer break for all,” Luke Khanna told PTI.

About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. DU
  2. delhi university
first published:July 07, 2023, 05:36 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 05:36 IST