Delhi: Video Shows Man Hitting Woman With Brick, Police Register Case

The police have lodged a case after a video showing a man allegedly hitting his daughter-in-law with a brick here was widely circulated on social media, officials said.
The incident took place on Tuesday morning in northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar area, they said.
In the video, a woman is seen walking in a street when a person approaches with a brick in his hand and threatens her.
He is seen telling the woman something and when she tries to leave, the man hits her with a brick twice on her head.
The video also shows a person sitting near the spot watching the entire episode, but doing nothing to help her.
In the meantime, another person with a bagpack is seen coming out of a nearby house and hitting the man with the brick.
The person with the brick has been identified as the father-in-law of the woman, police said.
A case is being registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.
