Delhi: Video Shows Man Hitting Woman With Brick, Police Register Case

The police have lodged a case after a video showing a man allegedly hitting his daughter-in-law with a brick here was widely circulated on social media, officials said.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning in northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar area, they said.

In the video, a woman is seen walking in a street when a person approaches with a brick in his hand and threatens her.

He is seen telling the woman something and when she tries to leave, the man hits her with a brick twice on her head.

The video also shows a person sitting near the spot watching the entire episode, but doing nothing to help her.

In the meantime, another person with a bagpack is seen coming out of a nearby house and hitting the man with the brick.

The person with the brick has been identified as the father-in-law of the woman, police said.

A case is being registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

Read all the Latest India News here