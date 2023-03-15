CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :H3N2 FluMumbai NewsLawThe Elephant WhisperersSmoking in Flight Case
Home » India » Delhi: Video Shows Man Hitting Woman With Brick, Police Register Case
1-MIN READ

Delhi: Video Shows Man Hitting Woman With Brick, Police Register Case

PTI

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 23:55 IST

Delhi, India

The person with the brick has been identified as the father-in-law of the woman, police said. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

The person with the brick has been identified as the father-in-law of the woman, police said. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

In the video, a woman is seen walking in a street when a person approaches with a brick in his hand and threatens her

The police have lodged a case after a video showing a man allegedly hitting his daughter-in-law with a brick here was widely circulated on social media, officials said.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning in northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar area, they said.

In the video, a woman is seen walking in a street when a person approaches with a brick in his hand and threatens her.

He is seen telling the woman something and when she tries to leave, the man hits her with a brick twice on her head.

RELATED NEWS

The video also shows a person sitting near the spot watching the entire episode, but doing nothing to help her.

In the meantime, another person with a bagpack is seen coming out of a nearby house and hitting the man with the brick.

The person with the brick has been identified as the father-in-law of the woman, police said.

A case is being registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. delhi
first published:March 15, 2023, 23:55 IST
last updated:March 15, 2023, 23:55 IST
Read More