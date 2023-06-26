On Cam, Robbery at Busy Pragati Maidan Tunnel in Delhi; CM Kejriwal Asks L-G To Resign

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has attacked Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and the BJP-led Central government over the law and order situation in the national capital after a delivery agent and his associate were robbed at gunpoint by four armed men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel on Saturday.

Kejriwal also demanded LG Saxena’s resignation after a video purportedly showed the armed men intercepting a car inside the busy tunnel in the heart of the city and robbing its occupants at gunpoint.

The daylight robbery was caught on a CCTV camera installed inside the tunnel, which connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida. In the security footage, four armed robbers on two motorcycles can be seen waylaying a cab and robbing the passengers travelling inside it.

“LG shud resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi. If the Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens," Kejriwal tweeted in reply to a post containing the CCTV visuals of the robbery.

#WATCH | A delivery agent and his associate were robbed at gunpoint of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh cash by a group of unknown assailants inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel on June 24. Police registered a case and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals: Delhi Police(CCTV… pic.twitter.com/WchQo2lXSj — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

Calling Delhi the ‘crime capital of India’, Congress also slammed the Central government over the law and order situation in the city.

“This is true that Delhi has become the crime capital of India. The law and order is under centre and they must insure it. Steps need to be taken to improve it by the Centre," said Congress leader Pramod Tiwari.

The Case

According to police, two men were on their way to Gurugram to deliver cash when they were robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint.

The two delivery agents had hired the cab from the Red Fort area. They were robbed as the car entered the tunnel on the Ring Road.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, it can be seen that robbers overtook the cab inside the tunnel, following which the pillion riders on both vehicles got down.

Then two robbers pointed guns at the passengers inside the can, while one collected a bag, purportedly full of cash, from the backseat.

Police have registered a case of robbery, however, no arrests have been made in the case till now.

“It’s being investigated if the men were following the duo for a long time. We are also probing if it was an inside job," NDTV quoted an official as saying.

As per the police, around 16 security personnel are deployed to guard the 1.5 km Pragati Maidan tunnel.

As per the NDTV report, these security personnel were at the entry and exit points of the tunnel when the incident occurred.