Delhi: Water Supply Shortage Expected in Parts of City Today, Check List of Affected Areas

Curated By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 08:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Jal Board will carry out some maintenance work in the city. (Image: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File)

The water supply to some areas in the national capital will either be stopped or made available at low pressure on Monday

Several parts and colonies in the national capital will witness a shortage in the supply of water on Monday due to some maintenance work to be carried out. The stretch of this work includes the interconnection of 1000 mm dia Mangol puri main at Haiderpur Water Treatment Plan (WTP) to Peera Garhi underground reservoir UGR.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has advised residents of certain areas to stock up on water at their homes. Water tankers will also be available on demand, the notification said on Saturday. Several colonies or areas will not have a water supply or will have it at low pressure in the evening on Monday.

According to the DJB notification, the affected areas include Rohini sector 3, Mangolpuri, Sultanpuri, Paschim Vihar, Paschim Puri, RWS and adjoining areas, and Peeragarhi Pump areas and its adjoining areas.

