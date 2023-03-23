Fresh Spell of Rain, Gusty Winds Predicted Over Delhi-NCR Region For the Next Two Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said some parts of Delhi might receive light drizzles around evening or night. The weather department also issued a yellow alert. The IMD also mentioned that city is likely to witness light rains and gusty winds on Friday.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Kuldeep Srivastava, a scientist at IMD, said that high moisture content in the air, coming from northwest Rajasthan and parts of Haryana, has formed the haze, which could be seen in the early hours on Wednesday.

“While these locations received rain, Delhi mainly saw a cloudy sky, particularly in the morning. With a fresh western disturbance approaching, there are chances of a drizzle on Thursday evening or night in some areas, but the main rain activity will happen on Friday,” Srivastava was quoted as saying to HT.

On Tuesday, the weather department had already predicted that parts of Northwest India will experience a fresh spell of rainfall and hail storms between March 23 and 25.

In its latest bulletin, the MET department predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms over the western Himalayan region, as well as Punjab, Haryana, parts of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday.

Coming down to the South, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala will experience scattered rainfall during the same days. Central India will see a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2 to 3 degrees in the next two days, IMD said.

This comes after the national capital saw heavy rains and strong wind on Monday.

Unpredictability

With weather becoming more unpredictable than ever, meteorologists have sounded the alarm for a harsh season of intense heat waves and soaring temperatures in the country this year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an increased probability of heatwaves ready to push mercury to record highs in April and May.

But another worry that looms large is the return of El Nino – a global ocean phenomenon which is linked to a below-par monsoon.

This week, rains have lashed in several parts of the country.

In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall at isolated places was reported from West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Meghalaya, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read all the Latest India News here