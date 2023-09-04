Delhi Woman Beaten Up by 2 Sisters-in-law Over Denying Rakhi 'Shagun' of Rs 21,000 Each to Them

A woman in Delhi’s Maideen Garhi was allegedly thrashed by her two sisters-in-law over not giving Rs 21,000 as shagun money on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. ‘Shagun‘ refers to an amount of money that is given by one person to another as a form of gift on auspicious occasions.

The incident happened when the sisters of the woman’s husband had come over to their house to tie rakhi to their brother. A verbal spat broke out between the woman and her sisters-in-law over the latter’s demand of Rs 21,000 for each of them from their brother as shagun for rakhi. Eventually, the sisters allegedly beat up the woman for not receiving the money.

As per an India Today report, the victim was later admitted to AIIMS Delhi for treatment.

Police said the woman, who was thrashed by her relatives, was a nurse by profession and was allegedly assaulted even more when she attempted to call the police.

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated across the country on August 30 and 31, this year.