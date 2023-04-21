CHANGE LANGUAGE
Saket Court Shooting: Delhi Woman Among 2 Injured after Four Shots Fired; Cops at Spot, Victims Taken to Hosp

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 11:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Police have arrived at the spot and are investigating the matter (Representational Image/IANS)

According to reports, four rounds were fired at the court premises

At least two people, including a woman, were injured after shots were fired at Delhi’s Saket court on Friday morning, reports said. Police have arrived at the spot and are investigating the matter. According to an ANI report, four rounds were fired at the court premises.

According to reports, the assailant is now absconding and the victims have been admitted to Max Hospital, Saket. The incident took place near the lawyer’s chamber at around 10:15 am in Saket court.

Notably, the firing had also taken place at the Rohini court premises in April last year, after a scuffle broke out between two advocates and their one client.

Before this, On September 24, 2021, two gunmen dressed as lawyers fired inside Delhi’s Rohini court. The gunmen were killed in police firing.

The two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga allegedly posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and fired multiple bullets at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi.

