1-MIN READ

Delhi: Woman Killed, Son Critically Injured After Fire In Kirti Nagar House

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 10:54 IST

New Delhi, India

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said the police (Representative Image/ PTI)

"The fire department received a distress call around 1 am after which our personnel were rushed to the spot. Efforts to control the fire are still underway," a fire department official said

An elderly woman was killed and her son was gravely injured in a fire that broke out at their house in the Kirti Nagar area of Delhi on Monday night. According to the police, the fire broke out suddenly and efforts are still on to douse it.

The deceased has been identified as 78-year-old Mahendra Kaur, police said adding that her son, who was in critical condition has been admitted to a hospital.

“The fire department received a distress call around 1 am after which our personnel were rushed to the spot. Efforts to control the fire are still underway," a fire department official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

