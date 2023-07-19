Delhi Woman, Minor Son Assaulted Over Rent Altercation in Mangolpuri Area; Accused Booked

A Delhi woman and her minor son were brutally assaulted by a man during an argument in Mangolpuri. The incident reportedly took place on July 16. CCTV footage of the altercation between the victim and the man showed him slapping the woman repeatedly. The man also hit her minor son when he tried to intervene.

The video further showed another woman, presumably an aide or family member of the victim, also getting hit with a stick when she tried to intervene. As the fight dragged on, the woman attempted to hit the man with a concrete slab but he dodged the attack. The attacker then charged at the woman and beat her with a stick.

Afterwards, a group of people intervened and separated the fighting duo.

According to an NDTV report, police learned that an argument ensued between the two over the rent of a stall that the accused had rented to the woman’s family. The accused was charged under the Indian Penal Code for causing a public nuisance.