Delhi Woman Shot at by Neighbour Over Loud Music Still Critical: Police

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 00:07 IST

The woman, who received a gunshot wound in her neck, is still on a ventilator with no improvement

A 30-year-old woman who suffered a miscarriage after she was shot at by her neighbour when she objected to loud music being played by a DJ during a function at his house, continues to be critical, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, who received a gunshot wound in her neck, is still on a ventilator with no improvement, they said.

Harish, who allegedly shot the woman, and his friend, Amit, whose gun was used in the commission of the crime, have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

The victim, Ranju, a resident of Siraspur, was rushed to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh after the incident late Sunday night. She is yet to give her statement because of her condition.

According to the witnesses, Sunday night, Harish was celebrating his son's birth with loud music. Ranju came out on her balcony and asked the man, who lives across the street, to stop the music.

Harish, who apparently took offence at the objection, took a gun from his friend, Amit, and opened fire at Ranju, hitting her in the neck, they told police.

