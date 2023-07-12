'Please Evacuate': Kejriwal Appeals to People in Delhi's Flood-prone Areas | Here's What We Know So Far

As Yamuna’s water level is expected to breach the 208-meter mark by Thursday morning, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested people to evacuate from low-lying and vulnerable areas saying the “lives of people are most important."

As alarms were sounded in Delhi, Kejriwal chaired an emergency meeting on Wednesday with ministers, the Mayor and officials from various departments present.

“It is seen every time that people do not want to leave their homes but life is important. Everyone is requested with folded hands to go to the Relief Camp or to any of their relatives," Kejriwal said in the meet.

Delhi में Yamuna नदी के बढ़ते जलस्तर पर CM @ArvindKejriwal जी की महत्वपूर्ण Press Conference । LIVE https://t.co/cwPjXWwhca— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 12, 2023

Relief Camps for relocation

He also assured that the Delhi government has made all the arrangements in the relief camps, including food, toilets and other basic amenities.

“Camps have been set up in 6 districts….Delhi Govt has made concrete arrangements for Relief/Evacuation. Many relief camps have been made, all the DMs have also been told that if needed, nearby schools and dharamshalas should be acquired," he said.

Kejriwal lauded the help that the officials were receiving from the NGOs, and gurudwaras who were providing langar. “This is the time to help each other," he said.

The AAP supremo also said that they were in constant contact with the BJP-led central government.

Yamuna’s dramatic rise in water level

Informing about the status of Yamuna’s rise, he said, “Got a call from Gajendra Shekhawat ji, told that there is no reservoir, so water cannot be stopped, but water is getting less from Himachal-then the situation will be better."

“The water released yesterday will reach after 24 hours, will increase the level of Yamuna. It will take time to reduce the level," he added.

This comes as Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, flooding several riverside areas.

Alerts sounded in Delhi

Till now, thousands of people have been shifted to safer areas as water gushed into their homes and markets near the river. Videos of submerged streets and markets showed the situation on ground.

In view of this situation, the Delhi Police imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in flood-prone areas of the city. This essentially prevents unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.

In another development, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory asking people to move to safer places and cautioning them against passing through low-lying areas.

Yamuna had exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Monday night, prompting relocation and closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic.

In northeast Delhi’s Gandhi Mendu and Usmanpur villages, flood water has risen to over 4 feet, local MLA Ajay Mahawar said, adding that the residents have already been moved to safety.

Kejriwal asks Centre to intervene

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal also urged the Centre to intervene to ensure that levels of the Yamuna don’t rise further.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he requested that “if possible the water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released in limited speed" and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G-20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

“The news of flood in the capital of the country will not send a good message to the world. Together we will have to save the people of Delhi from this situation," Kejriwal wrote in the letter.

Northwest India saw incessant rainfall over the weekend with many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording “heavy to extremely heavy" rains.