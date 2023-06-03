Delhi: Youth Stabbed Multiple Times, Robbed of Phone, His Scooter in Badarpur; 3 Arrested | WATCH

Days after a girl was stabbed to death in the national capital, an 18-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed multiple times by two persons in Delhi’s Badarpur area on Friday.

The boy is currently critical and under treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Police have arrested three people, including a juvenile for the stabbing along with robbing the man of his scooter and mobile phone over an old enmity.

The robbed scooter, mobile phone of the injured and the knife used in the offence have been seized on the instance of the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said, news agency PTI reported.

According to the police, the injured man, identified as Sumit Gautam, had assaulted one of the attacker’s brother around two months ago, and this was done to take revenge.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera and it showed two men attacking a young boy in front a departmental store, even as bystanders walk by without doing anything.

#WATCH : On Camera, an 18-year-old man was reportedly stabbed multiple times in Delhi on Friday. The incident took place in the Badarpur area of southeast Delhi. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre and is reported to be in critical condition. The… pic.twitter.com/yclp85tRgO— upuknews (@upuknews1) June 2, 2023

When the police reached the spot, the man was found with multiple stab wounds, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

One of the accused was identified as Jitendra, while the other is unknown, police said, news agency PTI reported.

Shahbad Dairy Murder

This comes after, on May 28, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death in northwest Delhi. The entire incident was captured by a surveillance camera, which showed the accused stabbing the victim multiple times, battering her with a stone slab, and kicking her body mercilessly.

Police have recovered the knife allegedly used by 20-year-old Sahil to kill a teenage girl in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Thursday.