Delhi's Aurangzeb Lane Renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Lane
1-MIN READ

Delhi's Aurangzeb Lane Renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Lane

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 20:34 IST

New Delhi, India

The council changed the erstwhile Aurangzeb Road named after the 17th-century Mughal ruler to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in August 2015. (Photo: PTI)

The rechristened lane connects the Abdul Kalam Road with Prithvi Raj Road in central Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) workers unveiled a signboard bearing the name of India’s 11th president here on Thursday.

According to an official, the NDMC approved the renaming of the lane in a meeting of its members on June 28.

The council changed the erstwhile Aurangzeb Road named after the 17th-century Mughal ruler to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in August 2015.

NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay last week announced that the council approved the renaming of ‘Aurangzeb Lane’ under the NDMC area as ‘Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Lane’.

“To respect the sentiments of people, the need to recognise and honour great men and women of our times, roads/ streets/ institutions have been re-named in the past," it read.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 06, 2023, 20:34 IST
