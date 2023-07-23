Delhi’s India Gate, Mumbai’s BMC Building ‘Go Green’ for Awareness: All About ‘Fragile X’ Gene & Autism

On Saturday evening, more than 75 prominent locations across the country, including Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building, sea link toll plaza, Taj Mahal tower; and India Gate, The Ambassador and Connaught in Delhi, along with others in Gujarat, Goa and Tamil Nadu, were lit up in green.

Why? As part of an awareness campaign to mark the World Fragile X Awareness Day (July 22).

According to the statistics available with the groups working on awareness, one in 5,000 children in India is found with a Fragile X gene, which makes it approximately four lakh children across the country. Families of children with the gene, however, say there isn’t much awareness in India about the condition.

In developed countries such as the United States, pregnant women are expected to undergo a test to find out whether they are carrying the gene, to ensure it is not passed on to the baby in their womb.

“It’s been 30 years since the discovery of the gene. We have been working on awareness for 20 years. For how long should we wait for women to be empowered with medical information to take decisions about their own lives,” said Shalini Kedia, Chairperson, Fragile X Society India.

WHAT IS FRAGILE X SYNDROME?

Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) is a genetic condition which is the only known single-gene cause of autism. According to research, 2-4% of children who are diagnosed with autism have FXS as the underlying cause.

“Despite the increasing attention that autism has received over the years, Fragile X as a syndrome is often overlooked and misdiagnosed,” adds Kedia.

HOW CAN IT BE DIAGNOSED?

FXS can be diagnosed by a DNA blood test and diagnosis.

Some doctors often prescribe therapeutic intervention along with medical treatments to improve child’s life.

It is an inherited genetic condition, and passes through generations until a family member is diagnosed.

Doctors have said that if the first child is diagnosed in time for FXS, families can make use of medical reproductive options available to prevent the next child from inheriting the condition.