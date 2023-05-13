CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi's Max Temp 2 Notches Above Season's Average; Sunday Likely to Be Partly Cloudy
Delhi's Max Temp 2 Notches Above Season's Average; Sunday Likely to Be Partly Cloudy

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 22:38 IST

New Delhi, India

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 22 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, it said. (Photo: PTI)

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 22 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, it said. (Photo: PTI)

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky possibility of a dust storm or thunderstorm towards the afternoon or evening and strong surface winds during day time for Sunday.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 22 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, it said.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky possibility of a dust storm or thunderstorm towards the afternoon or evening and strong surface winds during day time for Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 42 and 23 degree Celsius, respectively, on Sunday, the IMD said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 57 per cent and 26 per cent.

    Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "poor" category with a reading of 237 at 7 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe"

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    Aashi Sadana
    Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
    first published:May 13, 2023, 22:38 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 22:38 IST