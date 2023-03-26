CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Security BreachAmritpal SinghISRO Satellite LaunchKhalistanCovid Spike
Home » India » Delhi's Minimum Temperature a Notch Below Average at 15.8 Degrees Celsius
1-MIN READ

Delhi's Minimum Temperature a Notch Below Average at 15.8 Degrees Celsius

Published By: Jessica Jani

PTI

Last Updated: March 26, 2023, 11:40 IST

New Delhi, India

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 86. (Rep image: Shutterstock)

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 86. (Rep image: Shutterstock)

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies for the day. It expects the maximum temperature to reach up to 31 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 86, it said.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies for the day. It expects the maximum temperature to reach up to 31 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 30.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.3 degrees, two notches below the season’s average.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. delhi
first published:March 26, 2023, 11:40 IST
last updated:March 26, 2023, 11:40 IST