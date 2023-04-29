CHANGE LANGUAGE
Deliberations Underway on Date of Placement of Ram Lalla Idol in Ayodhya
1-MIN READ

Deliberations Underway on Date of Placement of Ram Lalla Idol in Ayodhya

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 08:48 IST

Ayodhya, India

The event in Ayodhya is likely to see the presence of senior seers and many national leaders (Image/News18)

The stakeholders are meeting to decide the date of placing of the idol of Ram Lalla in the original sanctum sanctorum

A two-day meeting of the Ram temple construction committee is underway in Ayodhya on the Ram Janmabhoomi premises.

The meeting that began on Friday is scheduled to be attended by committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai, office bearers of the Trust, and engineers of Larsen & Toubro.

The stakeholders are meeting to decide the date of placing of the idol of Ram Lalla in the original sanctum sanctorum.

Apart from it, they will also discuss the carving of a new idol of Lord Rama.

Seers from Kashi have also suggested some dates for the installation of the idol.

The Trust may announce the actual date in the last week of May on the occasion of the birthday of the Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, sources said.

The event in Ayodhya is likely to see the presence of senior seers and many national leaders.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
first published:April 29, 2023, 08:48 IST
last updated:April 29, 2023, 08:48 IST