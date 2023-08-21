Delicious Snack Murukku As Sandwich Filling Is Creating Buzz in Tamil Nadu’s Vazhuthareddy

Vazhuthareddy town in Tamil Nadu has recently been introduced to a delectable and heart-winning fusion of flavours which will leave everyone’s taste buds wanting for more. Murukku sandwich has become the buzz of the town and is attracting localities and visitors for its unique amalgamation of flavours.

Murukku is a popular circular-looking South Indian snack that is made using rice flour and flavourful spices that has been enjoyed for a long time. While it is a food that can be enjoyed on its own, a few creative minds of Fill and Bite Shop in the Villupuram food court in Vazhuthareddy town decided to concoct a new dish that includes the murukku in the beloved sandwich dish, as a filling. This resulted in a burst of flavour and lip-smacking culinary experience. The fusion of dishes is not new but due to its regional uniqueness, the dish has become a hit among customers.

The crispy and crunchy texture of Murukku is served as a filling or layers of the sandwich which also includes chutneys, vegetables, paneer or cheese as well. This harmonious blend is creativity and nostalgia wrapped in one bite. The locals and visitors have fallen in love with this twist in the traditional sandwich dish and has garnered quite the hype.

The unique Murukku sandwich is made by laying down murukkus and spreading some green chutney made of coriander, mint and green chilli, on it. Then it is layered with onions, followed by cucumbers with some chaat masala sprinkled on it. Then thinly cut slices of fresh tomatoes are added and once again murukkus are put as the top layer. For garnish, some sev is added on top of the Murukku sandwich. This dish is priced at Rs 45 only.

This unique way of combining traditional snacks in a modern way is creating quite the ripples on the internet. Food enthusiasts and visitors often find themselves immersed in many aromas and flavours and document this rich culinary experience which is further attracting more crowds.