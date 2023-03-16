Designer, Bookie’s Daughter: About Aniksha Jaisinghani & How She Befriended Amruta Fadnavis

Designer Aniksha Jaisinghani was arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to bribe Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, with Rs 1 crore seeking her “intervention” in a criminal case as well as threatening her.

On Amruta’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered on February 20 at the Malabar Hill police station against Aniksha and her father. She was brought to DB Marg police station on Thursday for questioning and was arrested later.

The city police have registered the FIR against Aniksha and her father under Indian Penal Code sections 120-B (conspiracy) and the Prevention of Corruption Act sections pertaining to using corrupt and illegal means to induce a public servant.

ALSO READ: ‘Madam Chatur’, ‘Ms Fad-noise’: Amruta Fadnavis, Priyanka Chaturvedi Locked in Twitter Spat as Designer Case Snowballs

Devendra Fadnavis also gave information about the case in the state assembly after Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar sought clarification from him.

Who is Aniksha Jaisinghani?

Aniksha Jaisinghani is the daughter of bookie Anil Jaisinghani. Deputy CM Fadnavis told the state assembly that several cases are registered against Anil Jaisighani. Aniksha claimed that she was a designer of clothes, jewellery and footwear and requested the deputy CM’s wife to wear them at public events saying it would help her promote the products, said the official from Malabar Hill police station.

Devendra Fadnavis said Aniksha first met Amruta in 2015-16 but started meeting Amruta again in 2021. As per the FIR, Aniksha was in touch with Amruta for the past 16 months and also visited her residence. In her statement to the police, Amruta said she first met Aniksha in November 2021.

After gaining Amruta’s trust, Aniksha offered to provide her with information on some bookies through which, she claimed, they could make money, the police said.

Aniksha then directly offered Amruta Rs 1 crore to get her father off the hook in a police case. Amruta told the police that she was upset by Aniksha’s behaviour and blocked her number, the official said.

Aniksha then allegedly sent Amruta video clips, voice notes and many messages from an unknown number. She and her father indirectly threatened and conspired against Amruta, said the official citing the FIR.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here