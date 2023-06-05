Devasnana Purnima: A Sacred Ritual of Healing and Renewal Begins At Jagannath Temple

Devasnana Purnima is a ritualistic bathing ceremony of the deities of the Jagannath Temple, including Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra.

This year, Devasnana Purnima or Snana Yatra was celebrated on Sunday, June 4. The idols of the deities are taken out from the Jagannath temple and brought to the ‘Snana Bedi’ or bathing altar in a procession called ‘Pahandi.’

After this royal bath ceremony, the three Deities fall ill and remain out of public view for 15 days. This period, known as the ‘Anasara’ or ‘Anavasara’ period, begins with Jyestha Purnima and ends with Ashadha Amavasya.

During this Anasara or Anabasara period, devotees are not allowed to see the idols of the Lords. It is believed that the deities develop a fever after prolonged bathing on Devasnana Purnima day.

The deities—Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath—are placed in the ‘Anasara Pindi’ where they are treated with natural herbal medicines and specially prepared oils.

The ailing deities are offered only fruits and water mixed with cheese and ‘Dasamula’ (herbal) medicines. Meanwhile, the Daitapati Sevayats, the priests responsible for holy rituals, perform secret rituals to cure them.

During the Anasara period, the traditional Pattachitra paintings of the three deities, known as “Patti Dian," are worshipped as substitutes for the original idols.

Since the doors of the sanctum sanctorum are closed and devotees are not allowed darshan, the Pattachitra paintings depict Shri Ananta Narayana in place of Lord Jagannath, Shri Ananta Vasudeva in place of Lord Balabhadra, and Maa Bhubaneshwar in place of Devi Subhadra.

The deities under treatment in the Anasara Pindi receive ‘Pana Bhoga’ from Pati Mahapatra to aid their healing. The Daitapatis also offer natural medicines and other herbs to the deities. On the eighth day or ‘Ashtami,’ a special oil called ‘Phuluri Tela’ is applied to the wooden idols to protect them.

It is believed that on Dashami, the deities regain their balance and strength. The following day, the deities are painted in a new colour to safeguard the wooden idol from damage.

The Anasara ritual serves as an annual maintenance ritual for the wooden idols since they are changed only once in twelve years during another grand festival known as ‘Naba Kalebara.’

The use of all-organic, all-natural oils and preservatives is part of the ancient traditions of this twelfth-century shrine.

On Amavasya, the fifteenth day, the deities are adorned in Nabajoubana Besha. During the Nabajoubana Darshan, devotees are allowed to see all three deities.

These traditions mark the end of the annual quarantine of the deities, signifying their recovery from all illness and their return to normal health and beauty. The deities are then prepared for the grand Rath Yatra.