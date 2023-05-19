CHANGE LANGUAGE
Devotees Tie Coconuts to Peepal Tree to Fulfil Wishes in Unique Tradition at Andhra Temple
1-MIN READ

Devotees Tie Coconuts to Peepal Tree to Fulfil Wishes in Unique Tradition at Andhra Temple

Reported By: P Ramesh

Edited By: Pragati Pal

Local18

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 14:19 IST

Pithapuram, India

It is a popular belief that all wishes will be fulfilled if the coconut is tied with a strong will.(Photo/News18)

The temple has been following a unique tradition for decades. Instead of offering broken coconuts to the deity, the devotees tie coconuts to a sacred Peepal tree on the premises after walking around it while reciting the Sri Pada Sri Vallabha Charitamrutam

In contrast to the popular practice of offering broken coconuts to deities, the devotees at an Andhra Pradesh temple tie the coconut to a Peepal tree and offer prayers to the deity. It is a popular belief that all wishes will be fulfilled if the coconut is tied with a strong will.

Hundreds of pilgrims from all over India visit the Sripada Sri Vallabha Maha Samsthanam temple. (Photo/News18)

Hundreds of pilgrims from all over India visit the Sripada Sri Vallabha Maha Samsthanam temple located in Pithapuram of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh. Often called the town of temples, Pithapuram is popularly known as the birthplace of Sripada Sri Vallabha. The temple has been following a unique tradition for decades. Instead of offering broken coconuts to the deity, the devotees tie coconuts to a sacred Peepal tree on the premises after walking around it while reciting the Sri Pada Sri Vallabha Charitamrutam.

Instead of offering broken coconuts to the deity, the devotees tie coconuts to a sacred Peepal tree in the premises. (Photo/News18)
    The priests of the temple then remove the coconuts tied to the tree during the nighttime to make place for more coconuts the next morning.

    After their wishes are fulfilled, the devotees visit the temple again and perform special puja called ‘Abhishekam’ to the deity. The temple authorities also provide free meals to the devotees twice a day.

    first published:May 19, 2023, 14:19 IST
    last updated:May 19, 2023, 14:19 IST