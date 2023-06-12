CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Cyclone BiparjoyBengaluru NewsCash for Jobs ScamChennai CoupleMumbai Airport
Home » India » DGCA Eases Norms For Indian Carriers to Start Ops on New International Destination
1-MIN READ

DGCA Eases Norms For Indian Carriers to Start Ops on New International Destination

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 15:22 IST

New Delhi, India

DGCA said objective of this rationalisation is to simplify and facilitate the process for Indian carriers to start a new international destination

DGCA said objective of this rationalisation is to simplify and facilitate the process for Indian carriers to start a new international destination

The earlier 33-point checklist has been rationalised and reduced to a 10-point checklist, DGCA said

Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday eased norms in order to to simplify and facilitate the process for Indian carriers to start a new international destination.

The earlier 33-point checklist has been rationalised and reduced to a 10-point checklist, DGCA said.

“In order to further ease the process for grant of such permission the existing regulatory requirements have been comprehensively reviewed in consultation with all stakeholders and the current 33-point checklist has been rationalised and reduced to a 10-point checklist related to their preparedness for the intended operations, removing other generic and redundant provisions in the existing checklist," a DGCA notification said.

“The objective of this rationalisation is to simplify and facilitate the process for Indian carriers to start a new international destination and would significantly reduce the documentation/compliances required to be submitted by the operators," the notification said.

This systemic reform comes at a time when the Indian carriers are poised to expand their international footprint, it added.

About the Author
Nayanika Sengupta
A Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a su...Read More
Tags:
  1. DGCA
  2. airport
  3. aviation
  4. DGCA
first published:June 12, 2023, 15:22 IST
last updated:June 12, 2023, 15:22 IST