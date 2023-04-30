DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice to Air India CEO Over Case of Pilot Allowing Female Friend In Cockpit

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to the Air India CEO regarding the Dubai-Delhi flight incident where a pilot invited a female friend into the cockpit. According to an ANI report, the DGCA officials also issued a show cause notice to the Chief of flight safety for delaying the investigation into the incident and not reporting to the concerned authority.

Earlier this week on Wednesday, the aviation watchdog directed the airline to deroster the entire crew of the Dubai-Delhi flight till investigations are complete.

A cabin crew member of the flight had filed a complaint with the DGCA about the pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit. The incident took place on February 27, a PTI report mentioned. The entry of unauthorised people in the cockpit is barred and any such entry could be in violation of norms.

A DGCA official said the incident is being investigated and the principle of natural justice will apply. The official further said the concerned pilot will remain grounded till the investigation is complete and a final decision is taken by the regulator on the matter. However, the pilot will be given an opportunity to present his case.

On April 21, the airline said it had taken serious note of the incident and that investigations were underway.

