DGCA Slaps Rs 30 Lakh Fine on Air India, Suspends Pilot for Allowing Friend into Cockpit

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakhs on Air India for a safety violation incident that occurred during the operation of Air India Flight AI-915 (Delhi-Dubai) on February 27. Besides, the licence of the pilot who operated the flight has been suspended for three months, the regulator said in a statement.

The incident involved the Pilot in command of the flight allowing a female friend, who was an Air India staff member traveling as a passenger, to enter the cockpit during the cruise phase, which is a violation of DGCA regulations. The DGCA has criticised Air India for not promptly and effectively addressing the safety-sensitive issue.

Air India’s CEO Campbell Wilson and Chief of Flight Safety Henry Donohoe were issued a show cause notice by India’s aviation regulatory body DGCA last month for their alleged failure to promptly report the cockpit violation incident that occurred on the Dubai-Delhi flight.

The DGCA had said it was conducting an investigation into the matter. The investigation team will examine the relevant facts from the technical and safety standpoint, an official familiar with the developments had said.

The airline had last month said it has zero tolerance in aspects related to the safety and well-being of passengers and will take requisite action about the incident.

“We have taken serious note of the reported incident and investigations are underway in Air India. The matter is reported to the DGCA and we are cooperating with the regulator’s investigation as well,” the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and any such entry could be in violation of norms.

Earlier this month, Air India was on national spotlight after a woman passenger was bitten by a scorpion mid-flight. On landing at the airport, the passenger was attended by a doctor, subsequently treated at a hospital and discharged, the airline said in a statement.

Air India responded to the incident stating ‘extremely rare and unfortunate incident involving a scorpion biting a passenger onboard our flight AI 630 on April 23, 2023’.

According to the airline, it followed the protocol and conducted complete inspection of the aircraft and found the scorpion after which a due fumigation process was carried out.