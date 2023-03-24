Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Booked For Allegedly Inciting Religious Sentiments at Hindu New Year Rally

Police registered a case against self-styled godman Bageshwar Dham ‘Baba’ Dhirendra Krishna Shastri for allegedly inciting religious sentiments on the occasion of Hindu New Year in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

The case was registered at the Hathipol police station over his alleged comment on the green flag of the Kumbhalgarh Fort, police said.

Speaking at a rally on Thursday, Shastri asked that why 100 green flags are being displayed on the fort and that instead saffron flags should being displayed.

After his statement, some unscrupulous elements reached the fort and created ruckus at Kumbhalgarh fort. The Kelwada police have arrested five people in this.

Earlier this year, he landed in another controversy after he allegedly ran away after an anti-superstition organization challenged him to show his “miracle" powers during his Nagpur event.

‘Baba’ Dhirendra Shastri is associated with the Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. Shastri has thousands of followers who come to his talks in Chhatarpur’s Gada village. It is said Dhirendra Shastri’s grandfather was associated with the Nirmohi Akhara, according to a News18 Hindi report.

He is believed to hold “miraculous powers" including mind-reading abilities and helps those who seek help. Followers claim that Shastri calls an unfamiliar person to him in court. Before his arrival, the name and address of the person are written on a slip. Due to the ‘miracle’ of Bageshwar Dham ‘Maharaj’, he receives lots of followers.

