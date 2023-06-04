CHANGE LANGUAGE
Dibrugarh-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Guwahati Airport
1-MIN READ

Dibrugarh-Bound IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Guwahati Airport

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 11:11 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

IndiGo (Photo: @IndiGo6E / Twitter)

Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India was on board flight, 6E 2652, when it made the emergency landing in Guwahati.

A Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Assam’s Guwahati on Sunday morning after it developed a technical glitch.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli was on board flight, 6E2652, when it made the emergency landing in Guwahati.

“IndiGo flight 6E2652 made an emergency landing at GNB International Airport after a technical glitch was reported in the plane. It was on way to Mohonbari (Dibrugarh) Airport today. I myself was on the flight with MoS Rameswar Teli, MLA Prasanta Phukan. We are all safe now by the grace of God," said Duliajan MLA Terosh Gowala.

    He said the flight was in the air for 10 to 12 minutes before landing back at Guwahati airport.

    Further details awaited.

    first published:June 04, 2023, 10:56 IST
    last updated:June 04, 2023, 11:11 IST