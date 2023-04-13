Did Asad Pay Price for Not Following Father Atiq Ahmed's Foolproof Strategy? Decoding Umesh Pal Murder

Asad Ahmed’s defiance of his father Atiq Ahmed’s fool proof strategy for Umesh Pal’s murder may have led to the 23-year-old finally walking into the police net.

Asad Ahmed, who was shot dead in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday, was supposed to be in a supervisory role as per the original conspiracy hatched by his gangster-cum-politician father, sources told CNN-News18.

The 23-year-old, who was captured in CCTV footage, was not mandated to step out of the car to attack Pal — a key witness in the 2005 murder case of then BSP MLA Raju Pal — and was supposed to be in a supervisory role on February 24 as shooters led by him carried out his orders.

In fact, he had also left his mobile phone behind in his flat in Lucknow to avoid being detected – part of the plan to distance the family from the murder.

However, seeing Umesh Pal flee inside his house after being initially shot by the attackers, Asad emerged from the car and rushed behind the Pal to shoot him, exposing himself to the CCTV cameras. The defiance cost him dearly as the UP STF immediately got on his trail, with chief minister Yogi Adityanath giving clear orders to deal with Asad sternly.

The third son of Atiq Ahmed, Asad Ahmed is said to have taken the reins of Atiq’s dreaded gang last August after his two elder brothers surrendered in court.

On March 28, Atiq Ahmed, a mafia don-turned-politician, was convicted by an MP-MLA court and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for his involvement in the abduction and subsequent death of Umesh Pal.

In a criminal career spanning 44 years and over 120 cases, Atiq Ahmed was convicted for the first time and awarded life term for the 2006 abduction and murder of Pal.

On March 28, the UP mafia — who was brought to Prayagraj court in connection with the case — left for Sabarmati Jail after he was sentenced to life imprisonment. Atiq Ahmed has been lodged in Sabarmati Jail since June 2019 after the Supreme Court, in April that year, directed the authorities to shift him to a high-security prison in Gujarat since he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of a businessman while in jail.

