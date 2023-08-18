Differently-Abled Man Found Dead in Train with Neck, Hands & Feet Tied To Rod at Chennai Central Station

A differently-abled man from Chhattisgarh was found dead under a berth in a general compartment of a train at Chennai Central railway station late on Wednesday. The man was found with his neck, hands and feet tied to a rod under the berth.

The 25-year-old deceased, identified as Prakash, was being taken home by his two relatives, 35-year-old Ram Kumar and a 15-year-old by the Kochuveli-Gorakhpur Rapti Sagar Express from Erode. Both Ramkumar and the teen were arrested by the police on murder charges, said a Times of India report.

Upon the train’s arrival at the station, the duo tried to wake Prakash up and ended up finding him dead, police said. His body has been sent for postmortem by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The police reportedly said that Prakash was married and also had a child. He arrived in Erode on August 15 — with his relatives and others — to work at a stone quarry. However, he was appearing to be sick and restless. Reports said that Prakash was found running aimlessly and his relatives were asked to take him back home.

After informing the deceased’ mother, the three of them boarded the train on Wednesday evening. During the investigation, it was revealed that Prakash was again moving aimlessly throughout the train, making other passengers uncomfortable. Following other’s complaints, Ramkumar and the teen tied Prakash’s hands and feet, using a cloth. Passengers informed the police that as he continued screaming, they went on to tie his neck to make him stop and shoved him under the berth.

The deceased might have tried to free himself, during which he must have been strangulated, said a GRP officer.

Ramkumar was sent to jail and the teen — a juvenile — was sent to a state correctional facility.