Differently-Abled Woman Has A Wheelchair Similar To Barbie's, See Pics

Amid excitement and anticipation surrounding the upcoming Barbie movie, an insightful moment emerged on Twitter when a differently-abled user named Katie Pennick shared her “critical analysis” of Barbie’s wheelchair. The Barbie movie, featuring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken, has already been touted as one of the season’s biggest blockbusters.

Katie, who relies on a wheelchair for mobility, shared her insights in a Twitter thread with a caption that read, “Barbie’s wheelchair vs my actual wheelchair: a critical comparison. Aka the best twitter thread I will ever post.” In her tweet, she shared two images side by side – one of the Barbie doll in a wheelchair and the other of herself in her wheelchair.

barbie’s wheelchair vs my actual wheelchair: a critical comparisonaka the best twitter thread i will ever post strap in#Barbie pic.twitter.com/k1nhWLE2IO — Katie Pennick (@KatiePennick) July 19, 2023

Starting her comparison, Katie highlighted that Barbie’s self-propelled manual wheelchair is made of lightweight plastic, making it easy to push, but not as durable as she would prefer.

Continuing her assessment, she pointed out the difference in wheel sizes between Barbie’s wheelchair and her own. Impressed with Barbie’s larger wheels, which aid in efficiency while self-propelling, she was surprised they were not cambered, which could increase stability and handling.

The divergence between their wheelchairs became more apparent when Katie explained that her wheelchair is power-assisted, boasting sensors in the push rims and batteries housed in the central hubs.

Moving on to the front castors, Katie emphasized the importance of thicker rubber castors on her wheelchair to avoid being jolted out on rough terrains.

Katie couldn’t help but praise Barbie’s style choice of having her name emblazoned on the back of her wheelchair. However, she playfully pondered where Barbie keeps her belongings since there’s no visible bag.

Expressing solidarity with Barbie, Katie remarked that neither of their wheelchairs has anti-tip wheels, both daring to live life on the edge.

One aspect where Barbie seemed to have the upper hand was in the scissor lock feature of her wheelchair, which Katie admitted was more effective than her push/pull mechanism due to her own hand strength limitations.

She also talked about Barbie’s footplates which are set extremely low. Katie couldn’t help but shake her head at Barbie’s lack of mudguards, a seemingly impractical choice. In contrast, Katie proudly mentioned her own pink mudguards that add both style and practicality.

Noting the difference in frame choices, Katie appreciated Barbie’s rigid-frame chair for its stability and durability while acknowledging the benefits of her own folding chair, which allows her to easily transport it in cars and other means of travel.