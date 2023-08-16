CHANGE LANGUAGE
Cabinet Approves Extension of Digital India Project with Outlay of Rs 14,903 Crore
1-MIN READ

Cabinet Approves Extension of Digital India Project with Outlay of Rs 14,903 Crore

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 16:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (PTI File)

He said that under the project 5.25 lakh IT professionals will be reskilled and upskilled and 2.65 lakh persons will be trained in IT.

Cabinet on Wednesday approved extension of Digital India project with an outlay of Rs 14,903 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The minister said that the extended Digital India project will add on to the work done under the previous version of the scheme.

“Prime Minister in the cabinet meeting has approved Digital India programme with outlay of Rs 14,903 crore," Vaishnaw said.

Under the extended Digital India project, nine more super computers will be added under the National Supercomputing Mission(NCM).

The minister said that already 18 super computers have been deployed under NCM.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 16, 2023, 16:05 IST
last updated:August 16, 2023, 16:05 IST