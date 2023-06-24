‘Digital Kumbh Museum’: How UP is Planning ‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ Experience for Mahakumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to approve a grand ‘Digital Kumbh Museum’, which will not only showcase India’s rich culture and heritage but also highlight the historical and mythological significance of the world’s largest religious gathering.

The digital museum, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 60 crore, was proposed by the state tourism department as part of preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 for a once-in-a-lifetime experience to visitors. The proposal came a couple of weeks ago when the department presented it before the chief secretary in Lucknow.

According to the blueprint, the Digital Kumbh Museum will be one of the most “ultramodern” museums of the time and be equipped with facilities such as central heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC). It will have audio-video rooms and other audiovisual features.

“It will also feature various galleries with spiritual themes, including the Spiritual and Kumbh Mela Interpretation Gallery, Samudra Manthan Gallery, and Akhada Gallery,” a senior state tourism department official told News18.

Other than this, the museum will provide facilities like a food plaza and souvenir shop, allowing visitors to purchase or download literature and products related to the Kumbh Mela. Additionally, there will be facilities such as a cultural haat (Akshayvat), museum, gallery and theatre (Amrit Kalash), and guest house, the officials added.

The museum will also showcase the sacred confluence ‘Sangam’ in the entrance lobby through digital projection. The three rivers (Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati) will be displayed using three different colors, based on animated fractal geometry and static graphics.

“There will also be an interactive map of Prayagraj that will be presented on a large screen in the interpretation gallery, which can be explored through touch interactions. Here, along with the history of Prayagraj, information about the modern city will also be provided,” a senior official said.

Similarly, in the Samudra Manthan Gallery, the epic tale of ‘Samudra Manthan’ will be presented through floor projection. The Akhada Gallery will showcase the akhada culture in the country and have an interactive wall related to Shankaracharya, describing his journey. In the Temporal City, there will be video walls while in the ‘triveni sangam’ there will be a combination of floor, wall, and ceiling.

Other than the museum, the tourism department has proposed other development works, including development and beautification of Bharadwaj Ashram, Dwadash Madhav Mandir, Nagvasuki Mandir, Dashashwamedh Mandir, Manakameshwar Mandir, Alopashankari Mandir, Padila Mahadev Mandir, temples along the Panchkoshi Parikrama Path, Koteshwar Mahadev, and Kalyani Mandir.

The state government also has plans for the beautification and construction of ‘Takshak Tirth’, temples in the Karachana area, Akshayavat/Saraswati Koop/Patalpuri Mandir, Hanuman Mandir, floating jetty, and restaurant.

The estimated cost for all these proposals, including the Digital Kumbh Museum, exceeds Rs 170 crore. In addition, there is an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore for various civil works and Rs 18 crore for facade lighting-related works.