Digitalisation Blamed for Decline in Interest in Rabindranath Tagore's Works Among Youths

In the digital age, concerns are growing that youngsters may be losing touch with the works of legendary poet Rabindranath Tagore. As mobile and social media usage increases, the addiction to reading books and discussing the poet’s songs seems to be fading away.

This shift comes as Bengalis prepare to celebrate the poet’s birth anniversary on the 25th Baisakh, an emotionally significant day.

Rabindra Jayanti is celebrated with great fanfare in Jangalmahal, Paschim Medinipur, but some worry that for the rest of the year, Tagore’s work is largely forgotten.

Bookseller Gautam Sarkar said, “Although there is little demand at present, the demand for buying Rabindranath-centric songs or storybooks has decreased. The main reason is the digital transformation of society. It’s easy to blame than finding out the root problem."

However, some argue that the important thing is for people to know and appreciate Tagore’s work, regardless of whether they access it digitally or through traditional means.

The shift from hardcover books to e-books and from tape recorders to music apps is seen as a natural consequence of the changing times, and the focus should remain on ensuring that Tagore’s rich legacy continues to be explored and cherished.

