Digitisation to Funds: How Modi Govt is Strengthening Local Governance for 'Sabka Vikas'
Digitisation to Funds: How Modi Govt is Strengthening Local Governance for ‘Sabka Vikas’

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 19:41 IST

New Delhi, India

SVAMITVA scheme was launched by PM Modi on April 24, 2021. (PTI)

The Modi government, in a historic move, following the 14th Finance Commission recommendations, increased the devolution to local bodies. The total grants to local bodies as recommended by 15th Finance Commission will be Rs 4.36 lakh crore

PM Narendra Modi will on Monday participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

The government has been driven by the vision of bottom-up approach of PM Modi and over the years, has taken various steps to strengthen governance at the grassroot level.

The Modi government, in a historic move, following the 14th Finance Commission recommendations, increased the devolution to local bodies. The total grants to local bodies as recommended by 15th Finance Commission will be Rs 4.36 lakh crore, which is almost twice as given by the previous commission.

e-gram Swaraj portal that was launched in 2020 by the Prime Minister has resulted in the digitisation of gram panchayats across the country. It serves as the single platform for all digital needs of gram panchayats. Over 2.5 lakh Panchayats have uploaded their development plan.

Over Rs 1.35 lakh crore payments have been made online to date. Nearly Rs 50,000 crore has been spent online by Panchayats in FY 2022-23.

eGramSwaraj and GeM Integration is boosting the rural economy by enabling Panchayats to procure goods through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). It will increase transparency and create encouragement for local vendors, SHGs, cooperatives.

SVAMITVA scheme was launched by PM Modi on April 24, 2021. It is a reformative step towards establishment of clear ownership of property in rural areas, by mapping of land parcels using drone technology and providing ‘Record of Rights’ to village household owners with issuance of property cards/title deeds. Over 1.25 crore property cards have been prepared, empowering the people.

The government has developed mActionSoft – a mobile based solution for geo-tagging of assets and capturing photos with geo-tagging. It provides a repository of information on all works and assets related to natural resource management, water harvesting, drought proofing, sanitation, agriculture, etc.

In pursuance of PM’s commitment towards addressing climate change, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has started the Gram Urja Swaraj initiative, to promote adoption of renewable energy at Gram Panchayat level.

Through this initiative, it is envisaged that Gram Panchayat would evolve as self-sufficient in terms of energy and become producers of energy instead of only being consumers.

Further, widespread adoption of renewable energy applications in rural areas would enable the Gram Panchayats to develop their own sources of revenue and employment opportunities for local youth of the villages.​

first published:April 23, 2023, 19:22 IST
last updated:April 23, 2023, 19:41 IST