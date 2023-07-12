‘Dire Consequences...’: Did Ex-Boss Hire Trio to Kill Bengaluru CEO, MD of Internet Firm?

Was the murder of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of internet broadband service provider Aeronics Media in Bengaluru a result of professional rivalry between two companies? The Bengaluru police are looking at this angle too.

Three men attacked Aeronics Media Managing Director (MD) Phanindra Subramanya, 36, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar, 40, with multiple weapons, including a machete, sword, and a small knife on Tuesday. The trio – Shabarish alias Felix, 27, Vinay Reddy, 23, and Santosh alias Santhu, 26 – were arrested on Wednesday morning. The police suspect that another man may have provoked or hired the trio to carry out the attack.

Around 4pm, the three accused entered the office at North Bengaluru’s Amruthahalli. There were 10 other employees on the premises at the time. The three accused and Subramanya were sitting in his room when the trio suddenly attacked him, said police. When Vinu Kumar tried to intervene, he was also assaulted. The accused then escaped through the backdoor. The employees took Subramanya and Vinu Kumar to a hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

GROWTH, POACHING OF EMPLOYEES AND CLIENTS

Before starting their own company, the deceased worked for Gnet Broadband owner Arun Kumar, who is now under the police scanner.

Aeronics Media had started expanding to others cities and had recently acquired Sahyadri network in Shivamogga.

Apart from poaching employees from Gnet, the deceased had also walked away with several clients of their former employer. Sources say Kumar had allegedly warned the deceased duo of “dire consequences".

Kumar has been picked up by police for interrogation. “Arun Kumar is involved in the conspiracy as filed in the complaint. We will establish the main motive only after the arrest and followed by interrogation of Arun Kumar. Till now, we believe that it was because of past association,” said Lakshmi Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North East division.

The police are verifying if Kumar instigated the trio to carry out this attack or hired him directly. Accused Santhosh was working with Gnet. The police are verifying monetary transactions between Kumar and Santhosh.