Disorder is Now Normal Order in Parliament, Says V-P Jagdeep Dhankar at Rising India Summit

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday expressed displeasure at opposition protests in Parliament, saying disorder has become the “normal order” in the House.

Delivering the valedictory address at the concluding session of the News18 Rising India Summit, Dhankar also obliquely referred to the protests by the Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, saying the law cannot be different for anyone.

“Disorder has been the normal order in Parliament. The Opposition is stalling functioning of Parliament,” said Dhankar, who is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

In apparent references to the ruckus over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha following conviction and sentencing in a defamation case, Dhankar said no one can claim to be above the law in a democracy.

“How can issues of corruption be seen through political lenses. No one in a democracy can claim he is above the law and out of the reach of law. There is no democracy if one says we are different. One does not fight an ailment by holding placards and raising slogans,” the Vice-President said.

Dhankar also touched upon India’s rising stature in the world, saying nations look to India on key issues.

“Nations wait to find out India’s stand on a particular issue. Our start-up ecosystem is an envy of the world. In September 2022, we became the fifth largest economy in the world by overtaking our erstwhile colonial ruler UK,” he said.

Dhankar has on several occasions appealed for order in Parliament, saying MPs need to exercise their right to free speech with responsibility.

“This privilege comes with very heavy responsibility. The responsibility is that everyone speaking in Parliament must do after due thought and consideration. It cannot be based on unclarified situations," he had said in February.

He had recently even asked a parliamentary committee to investigate the alleged breach of privilege by 12 Congress and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) MPs for repeatedly entering the Well of the House, shouting slogans, and obstructing its proceedings during the first leg of the budget session.

