'Ditch the Booze in Seminars': Apex Body's 'Advice' to Doctors to Make Health a Priority, Set Good Example

The apex technical advisory body on health, the director general of health services (DGHS), has asked doctors across India to avoid alcohol consumption in medical conferences, workshops and other events, News18.com has learnt.

A letter sent to all medical associations across India by DGHS Dr Atul Goel, accessed by News18.com, mentions India’s growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Showing concern over the growing crisis related to NCDs, Goel — in the letter dated March 31 — said: “As you are aware that the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are estimated to account for 63% of all deaths in the country of which cardiovascular diseases lead with 27% overall mortality cause followed by chronic respiratory diseases (11%), cancers (9%), diabetes (3%) and others (13%) as per the WHO-NCD India profile, 2018.”

The letter said the rise of NCDs has been driven by primarily four major risk factors — tobacco use, physical inactivity, harmful use of alcohol and unhealthy diets.

Further, it preaches to doctors the value of good health and how the use of alcohol is harmful to human consumption.

“Being health professionals, we should follow a healthy lifestyle and it may be advised that alcohol in any form may be avoided in the medical conference, workshop, seminar to set an example of a good habit which can be emulated by others.”

It added: “Let us start this initiative with the doctors first, then later this initiative may spread across all categories of conference, workshop, seminar. The ultimate goal is to reduce the risk factors and NCD burden in the country.”

Goel further explained that alcohol use is linked to many diseases and injury conditions, including byer cirrhosis, several cancers (liver, laryngeal, oesophageal and oropharyngeal cancers), injuries and haemorrhagic strokes.

He added in the letter: “5.1% of the global burden of disease and injury was attributable to alcohol as measured in disability-adjusted life years (DALYs).” The letter has also been sent to the health secretary, additional secretary, and managing director of the National Health Mission.

News18.com has sent a mail to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) — the largest lobby of 3.5 allopathic doctors in India — over the issue and is awaiting a response.

