‘Divided by Boundary, United by Pin Code’: Letters for Meghalaya Border Villages Reach Assam

Even 50 years after getting statehood, the border villages of North Garo Hills in Meghalaya are forced to use Assam pin codes for all official purposes. This often leads to rejection of job applications or documents going missing.

Kharkutta legislator Rupert Momin (NPP), said the border area people are mainly using the pin code – 783134 — which is of Goalpara district located in Assam. “Youngsters file their digital applications for competitive, defence examinations and other central services using this pin code. The confusion leads to their rejection. We need a permanent pin code. As they use the Assam pin code, the letters do not reach the appropriate destination, but go to Goalpara and some parts of Daranggiri, or are delayed.”

A total of six post offices use this pin code — Darragiri, Kachadal, Melopara, Sesapani, Kharkutta and Rajasimla. Barring Kharkutta, the rest are in Assam.

Momin said the residents of Resubelpara, Kharkutta and Mendipathar in North Garo Hills face hassles. Another pin code used in some areas of North Garo Hills is 794111, but again this belongs to East Garo Hills and due to this, the documents do not reach their destination on time. “The pin code for banking service is different than that for letters. So when we file an application, we need the correct one,” Momin said, adding, “The postal department is also not serious about it”.

Recalling an instance, the two-time MLA said that even his cheque book went back to Mumbai due to this problem. “I had applied for a cheque book in the bank in my area, but it went back to Mumbai, and then after sometime it came back. Letters and documents of our young friends who apply for the army also meet the same fate and return when the due date is crossed,” Momin said. “We discussed the issue last term but I did not get any reply. This is why I raised the issue in the Assembly recently.”

He said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has assured that the department concerned will take up the matter.

