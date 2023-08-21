Diving Into The Mystical Runja Art, A Treasured Tradition Of Telangana's Vishwa Brahmins

The enchanting sound of runjala resonates uniquely within the sanctuaries of Vishwa Brahmins, believed to be a divine blessing from Jagat Janani. Rooted in distinct cultural traditions, the art of runja remains a mystery. Originating from Telangana, runja is a special folk art deeply embedded in the customs of the Vishwakarma community, holding a significant place in their lives.

Crafted from brass and wielded with sturdy wooden sticks, the runja instrument requires a forward-leaning posture. Players skillfully manipulate the strings to achieve precise tuning while holding it between their knees. Played with energy, the runja follows rhythmic patterns, often accompanied by the runja Vara musicians. Proficient runja players often balance farming with their dedicated pursuit of this art, introduced to them from a young age.

In villages, these artists rely on alms from Vishwa Brahmins, who greatly value and reward them. Their performances are captivating, featuring instruments, songs, and stories. With seven chords and thirty-two ragas, they explore musical complexities. Through melodious kirtans, they display their musical finesse while recounting tales like Moola Stambam and Parvati Kalyana. During Bhagavata presentations, they replicate traditions like Mangala Haarti, symbolizing Mars’ influence according to the Pawanama Sutu.

In celestial unions, the divine melodies of runja echo during deity marriages, transcending earthly boundaries. Mata Gayatri’s blessing gave rise to five human categories, forming the foundation of the Vishwakarma lineage—blacksmiths, brass artisans, goldsmiths, wood crafters, and sculptors—all emerging from Vishwa Brahmin heritage.

Following guidance from runja gurus, producing the unique runja sound within the homes of these five Vishwa Brahmin families is essential for preserving their heritage. This practice extends nationwide, with families situated in the Srikakulam district maintaining their legacy. In the united East Godavari district, the tradition thrives as they visit Vishwa Brahmin homes, where the evocative resonance of runja fills the air.

Sadly, this generational tradition may not continue beyond the next one. From grandparents to fathers and beyond, this cultural legacy risks fading with time. Runjaka gurus affirm that wherever this sound resonates, it brings happiness to the surroundings.