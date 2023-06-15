'Divya, Bhavya, Navya': Yogi Govt May Ban Consumption of Meat And Alcohol in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government could ban consumption of meat and alcohol in Ayodhya. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Ayodhya on Wednesday said since it is a religious city, public sentiments should be respected and consumption of meat and liquor should be prohibited.

He also said that ‘Dharmanagri’ Ayodhya will be a model of urban development and 24×7 drinking water will be available. “Every devotee/tourist visiting Ayodhya must go back with peace, satisfaction and joy,” the CM said while reviewing various developmental works and told officials to ensure quality and timely completion of projects.

CM Yogi reached Ayodhya on a two-day tour to take stock of the progress in the construction of the Ram temple as well as other development projects. “The people of the country and the world are eager to see ‘Divya, Bhavya, Navya Ayodhya’," he said.

In the review meeting, the chief minister said that projects of public interest worth thousands of crores of rupees are underway in Ayodhya.

He said that a water action plan and a water balance plan should be prepared to make drinking water available in Ayodhya 24×7. Also, the construction of an underground sewer network and developing Ayodhya as a solar city should be carried out in a time-bound manner, he said.

During the presentation in the review meeting, the CM was informed that 30 per cent of the four-laning work has been completed from NH-27 bypass to Tedhi Bazar Shri Ram Janmabhoomi via Mohbra Bazar, whereas 95 per cent of the four-lane construction work from Ayodhya Sultanpur National Highway NH-330 to Purushottam Bhagwan Shri Ram International Airport has been completed.

More than 84 per cent of the runway has been completed at the under-construction Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport. Instructions were given to speed up the work of building construction.