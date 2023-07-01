CHANGE LANGUAGE
Doc Attacked in Kerala Hospital, 2 Held

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 15:24 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

The accused, identified as Josneil and Roson Robin of Mattancherry, are said to have arrived at the hospital to visit a relative, who was admitted there.(Representational image/PTI)

A government doctor was brutally assaulted by two men who came to visit a patient at the general hospital in Kochi in the wee hours of Saturday, following which the duo was arrested, police said.

The male doctor was allegedly attacked by the accused for questioning them when they tried to misbehave with his woman colleague, who was also on duty.

Both the doctors were house surgeons at the state-run hospital, they said.

The male doctor was thrashed after being pushed down by the accused.

He suffered serious injuries in the attack and is under treatment now.

The accused, identified as Josneil and Roson Robin of Mattancherry, are said to have arrived at the hospital to visit a relative, who was admitted there.

“They fled the spot when a police team reached the hospital after getting information about the attack. Based on eye-witness accounts and upon examining the CCTV visuals, we identified the accused and took them into custody later," a senior police officer told PTI.

The arrest was recorded under the sections of the Hospital Protection Act and they would be produced before the court soon, he added.

In May, a 23-year-old female doctor was brutally stabbed to death by a patient at a Taluk hospital in the state.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
